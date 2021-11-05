Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 8,635 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 292,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 81,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,188,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

