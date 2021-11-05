Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 11,097 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.