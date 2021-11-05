AllianceBlock Price Hits $0.95 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $221.91 million and $9.56 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

