Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Truist

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.28.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $87.17 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

