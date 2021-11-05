ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 213,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

