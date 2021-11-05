Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.34 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Y stock traded up $19.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $673.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.58 and its 200-day moving average is $672.26. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

