Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Alkermes worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.35 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

