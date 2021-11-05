Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

