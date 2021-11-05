Algorand Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $348.62 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.51 billion and approximately $348.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00127406 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.00509345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,680,711,811 coins and its circulating supply is 6,218,313,777 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

