Algebris UK Ltd Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,835 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 104,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.