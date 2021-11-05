Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $206.12. 570,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,842,075 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.