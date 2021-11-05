Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $276.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $237.50 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

