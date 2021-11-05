Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

ILMN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.83. 781,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 67.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.