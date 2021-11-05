Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alector by 776.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 207.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 30,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Alector has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

