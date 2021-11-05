Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 39,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 518,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 978,529 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

