Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE AA opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 15.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

