Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Albany International stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 133,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,225. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

