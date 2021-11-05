Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $730,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,243 shares of company stock worth $4,167,594 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

