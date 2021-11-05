Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKCCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS AKCCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 47,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,753. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

