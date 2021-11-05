Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $506.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

