Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.66 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.