AirSwap (AST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $48.23 million and $2.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

