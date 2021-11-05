Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABNB traded up $23.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. 27,284,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

