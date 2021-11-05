Airbloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,357.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $14,357.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.