Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.65 Million

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post sales of $462.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.60 million to $465.70 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

ATSG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 863,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,547. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amazon com Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 732,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

