Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

APD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,132. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

