Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.43

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $13.27. Air China shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 7,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Air China alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.