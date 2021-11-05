Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.30 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

