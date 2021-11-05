Aion (AION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.18 or 1.00164391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00060516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00587778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00316903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00171006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00015051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,828,790 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

