Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGTI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

