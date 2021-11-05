Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGGRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Agile Growth has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $17,457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,729,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,456,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,958,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

