Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Aflac by 530.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.70 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

