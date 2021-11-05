Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 115,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AFRM opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $168.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
