Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 115,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFRM opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $168.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

