AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.83% of AeroVironment worth $119,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $695,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,142.33 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

