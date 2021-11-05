AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE AER opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

