aelf Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $316.33 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00386448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

