Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $622,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AEHR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 59,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,192. The company has a market cap of $685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

