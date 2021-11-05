Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.33. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

