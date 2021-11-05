Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.70 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

