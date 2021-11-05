Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.16 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

