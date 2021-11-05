Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. 160,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

