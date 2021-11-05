Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.