Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

