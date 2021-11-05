Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

