ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. 146,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,963. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACM Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of ACM Research worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.