Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

ARAY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

