Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

