Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 475,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.