Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 475,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.