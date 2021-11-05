Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.