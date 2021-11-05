ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.