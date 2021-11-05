AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.00. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,934. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

